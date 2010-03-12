Great Britain announce team for World Championships
Queally returns with Pendleton and Hoy adding experience
British Cycling has announced a team of 19 riders for the up-coming track World Championships, taking place on 24 - 28 March 2010, in Copenhagen.
Jason Queally will make a return to the boards after retiring in 2008 and is set to compete in the Team Pursuit. Queally, 39, was the winner of the penultimate Olympic kilo in Sydney, in 2000. After missing out on selection for the same event in Athens four years later, and after failing to make the GB sprint squad for the Beijing Olympic Games, Queally announced his retirement from international competition. He had been aiming for London's 2012 Paralympics as a tandem pilot for Anthony Kappes.
“At 40, I was never going to get an opportunity like this again. Even if I don’t make it to London, I know I have had the opportunity to go for it. If I’m successful, fantastic, if not, I have given it my best shot," he said.
Sir Chris Hoy will also compete at the World Championships after missing the event last year due to injury. Current Olympic and World Champion Victoria Pendleton will be looking to retain her title in the Sprint, whilst the trio of Lizzie Armitstead, Wendy Houvenaghel and Joanna Rowsell will be aiming to defend their World Champion title in the Women’s Team Pursuit, having already broken the World Record at the Manchester round of the World Cup in October.
Full GB Squad
Men’s Sprint
Matt Crampton
Dave Daniell
Ross Edgar
Chris Hoy
Jason Kenny
Men’s Endurance
Steven Burke
Ed Clancy
Chris Newton
Jason Queally
Ben Swift
Andy Tennant
Women’s Sprint
Rebecca James
Victoria Pendleton
Jess Varnish
Women’s Endurance
Lizzie Armitstead
Anna Blyth
Katie Colclough
Wendy Houvenaghel
Joanna Rowsell
