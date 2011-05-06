Gravity East Series announces 2011 schedule

A racer catches some air at the Gravity East Series. (Image credit: Gravity East Series)

Organizers of the Gravity East Series (GES) released the official schedule of races for 2011. The GES will include nine races over five months in six different states in the northeast US.

The season kicks off the weekend of June 4-5 at a new venue for the GES this year: Snowshoe Bike Park in Snowshoe West Virginia.

The GES will also be participating in a race within the Windham 2011 Mountain Bike World Cup Festival being held at Windham Mountain in Windham, New York the weekend of July 7-9.

Other stops for the series include Maryland, Vermont, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. The season finale will once again be at Blue Mountain in Palmerton, Pennsylvania on the weekend of October 1-2.

There will be a $5,000 finals pro purse at Blue Mountain and a minimum $1,000 pro purse at each venue.

A portion of the racer entry fees will be donated to the Arthritis Foundation.

2011 Gravity East Series (GES)

June 4-5: Snowshoe, West Virginia

June 18-19: WISP Resort, Maryland

July 7-9: Windham World Cup Weekend, New York

July 23-24: Seven Springs, Pennsylvania

August 6-7: Sugarbush Resort, Warren, Vermont

August 13-14: Killington Resort, Killington, Vermont

August 27-28: Highland Mountain Bike Park, Northfield, New Hampshire

October 2-3: Blue Mountain Ski Area, Palmerton, Pennsylvania

For more information about the 2011 Gravity East Series season, visit www.gravityeastseries.com.