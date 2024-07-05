‘Good to see how I can do if I go full-on’ - Matteo Jorgenson assesses his top 10 on Tour de France stage 7 TT

published

US rider said his body had a delayed reaction to stage 2 crash, 'I had just a horrible feeling, especially on the Galibier day'

Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) finished seventh on the stage 7 time trial
Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) finished seventh on the stage 7 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the first time in days following an earlier crash, Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) was able to dig deep to finish seventh on the Tour de France stage 7 time trial, 54 seconds behind stage winner Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep). He also moved into the top 10 overall, four minutes down, from race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

Jorgenson went down in a high-speed crash with his Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Wout van Aert on stage 2 with just under 100km to ride on the hilly day in Italy. After getting back on his bike, the 25-year-old worked for team leader Jonas Vingegaard on the final climb of the day before finishing with the main group of favourites, 21 seconds down.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 