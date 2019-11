Giro Rosa teams presented in Ljubljana

Image 1 of 9 The jerseys and team leaders (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 2 of 9 Let's hope none of the riders need to borrow this bike (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 3 of 9 The S.C. Michela Fanini Rox team (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 4 of 9 The Giro Rosa jerseys (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 5 of 9 One of several bits of entertainment during the presentation (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 6 of 9 There was some interesting entertainment during the show (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 7 of 9 The Top Girls Fassa Bortolo team are presented to the crowd (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 8 of 9 BTC City Ljubljana on stage (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 9 of 9 Home team Ale Cippolini are presented (Image credit: Giro Rosa)

The best of the women's peloton descended on the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana for the Giro Rosa team presentation.

The only Grand Tour on the women's calendar will begin in the city with the 149 riders taking on a short two-kilometre evening time trial test on Friday. A second open road stage will be held in Slovenia on Saturday with the race returning to its native Italy for Sunday’s stage three.

Defending champion Marianne Vos will not be taking part as she focuses on her recovery from an early-season injury but her teammates and last year’s second and third Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Anna Van der Breggen were present and correct. Hoping to upset the Rabo dominance of last year will be former two-time champion Mara Abbott, who has the backing of a strong Wiggle-Honda team.

Also present were home favourites Giorgia Bronzini, and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda), Valentina Scandolara (Orica-AIS) and Elena Cecchini (Ale Cipollini).

The Giro Rosa will take place between July 3rd-12th. Look below for a full list of start times for the prologue.

Start times