Giro d'Italia: New route for stage 20 announced

Image 1 of 3 The peloton climb through the snow on stage 15 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 The new route of stage 20 of the 2013 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 3 of 3 The new stage profile of the 2013 Giro d'Italia stage 20 (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The Giro d’Italia’s 20th stage has been modified following snowfall and bad weather. The news follows on from Friday’s announcement that the 19th stage was cancelled before the start.

Stage 20 will now be held over a 210km route from Silandro to Tre Cime di Lavaredo. The Passo Costalunga, Passo di San Pellegrino, Passo Giau have all been cut from the new route. The climb of the Passo Tre Croci remains, along with the final climb to the finish.

The original route was 203km and included four high passes before the finish at Tre Cime di Lavaredo. With temperatures close to zero and the peaks covered in snow a new route became essential.



