Giro d'Italia: Jerseys for 100th edition unveiled - Video
A look back at the evolution of the maglia rosa
This season marks a special year for the Giro d'Italia, with the 100th edition of the race making for much grandeur across the country. A fittingly elegant and Italia-centric maglia rosa designed by Santini Maglificio Sportivo was unveiled today, along with the maglia azzurra for the best climber and maglia bianca for best young rider.
The jersey of best sprinter is due to be revealed later in the week "with a special surprise".
The video above gives a glimpse back through the evolution of the pink jersey of race leader, from the olden days of woolen threads and pointed collars to today's high-tech, lightweight fabrics.
The 100th edition of the Giro d'Italia begins May 5 on the island of Sardinia with a trio of stages before a transfer to Sicily for two stages, the first of which is due to finish on the Mount Etna volcano.
The race concludes on May 28 with a 28km time trial in Milan.
