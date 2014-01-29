Giro del Trentino to begin with a team time trial

Image 1 of 3 Team Sky power to victory in the Giro del Trentino team time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Cadel Evans (BMC) during Stage 4 of the Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Bradley Wiggins and Sky won the Trentino team time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The organisers of the Giro del Trentino have confirmed that this year's race will again begin with a team time trial, giving the riders and team a chance to test their technique and form just two weeks before the start of the Giro d'Italia.

The 2013 edition of the race started with a split-stage opening day in Austria, with Team Sky dominating the team time trial stage, led by Bradley Wiggins.

This year, the four-day race begins in Italy, with the teams covering the same 14.3km course around Arco, north of Lake Garda, before heading into the heart of the Dolomites. The opening day is again expected to be split into two stages, with stages for sprinters and climbers and a tough mountain finish expected to complete the race route. Race organisers said the full route will be finalised in the next few days.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) won the Giro del Trentino in style last year before going on to win the Giro d'Italia. He is expected to miss the race this year as he targets the Tour de France but Michele Scarponi and the talented Fabio Aru are expected to lead the Astana team.

Richie Porte is likely to line up for Team Sky in Trentino as he prepares for his role of team leader at the Giro d'Italia. Other corsa rosa contenders Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Cadel Evens (BMC) are also likely to ride the Giro del Trentino to be ready for the first Grand Tour of the season.



