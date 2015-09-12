Germany going for gold in the Worlds time trials

Image 1 of 4 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) bites gold (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 An emotional Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 André Greipel would be a happier man at the end of the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 4 John Degenkolb (Giant Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Germany looks to claim both time trial titles, as it sending reigning world time trial champion Lisa Brennauer and three-time world champion Tony Martin to the World Championships in Richmond later this month. Sprinters John Degenkolb and Andre Greipel will head up the men’s road team.

The German women will have four starters in the time trial race. As champion, Brennauer has an automatic start place, as does European champion Mieke Kröger. They will be joined by Trixi Worrack and Corinna Lechner. Martin will look to reclaim his world title, and will be joined by Niklas Arndt.

In the men’s road race, Degenkolb and Greipel will head up a strong team, which includes Martin and Tour de France stage winner Simon Geschke.

German team for the World Championships:

Elite Men, time trial: Tony Martin and Nikias Arndt

Elite Men, road race: John Degenkolb, Johannes Fröhlinger, Simon Geschke, André Greipel, Marcel Sieberg, Christian Knees, Paul Martens, Tony Martin, and Paul Voß

Elite women, time trial: Lisa Brennauer, Trixi Worrack, Mieke Kröger, and Corinna Lechner

Elite women, road race: Charlotte Becker, Lisa Brennauer, Kathrin Hammes, Romy Kasper, Claudia Lichtenberg, Stephanie Pohl, and Trixi Worrack

Men U-23, time trial: Lennard Kämna and Maximilian Schachmann

Men U-23, road race: Jan Dieteren, Lennard Kämna, Jonas Koch, Nils Politt and Maximilian Schachmann