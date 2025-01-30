'Gay rights, women's rights... there are many problems' – Søren Wærenskjold opts against racing AlUla Tour

Uno-X Mobility rider objects to taking part in Saudi Arabia stage race due to nation's human rights record

Søren Wærenskjold: "If you have the opportunity, I think it's positive to distance yourself a little" (Image credit: Getty Images)

Uno-X Mobility are among the European peloton racing in Saudi Arabia this week, with Alexander Kristoff and Jonas Abrahamsen leading the way for them at the AlUla Tour. However, two-time stage winner Søren Wærenskjold has chosen not to race in Saudi Arabia.

For the 24-year-old, who won sprint stages in 2023 and 2024, missing the trip to Saudi Arabia is a moral decision. 

