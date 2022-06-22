Gaudu and Pinot head up Groupama-FDJ's Tour de France selection
By Daniel Ostanek published
Küng, Storer, Madouas also make the cut as part of strong eight-man squad
French squad Groupama-FDJ have unveiled their squad for the upcoming Tour de France, with few surprises among the eight-man selection for the biggest race of the season.
Climbers David Gaudu and Thibaut Pinot headline the selection, with Gaudu expected to mount a GC bid while Pinot is likely to target stage victories or possibly the polka dot jersey following a long road back from various injury woes over the last several seasons.
25-year-old Gaudu finished 11th at last year's race, his fourth participation at the Tour. He recently finished ninth overall at the Critérium du Dauphiné.
Pinot, meanwhile, returns to the Tour for the first time since 2020. He has a podium place (2014) and three stage wins on his career palmarès but his 2019 shot at victory unravelled through injury and his crash on the opening day in 2020 triggered two seasons of back problems.
This year, the 32-year-old has been on the comeback trail with stage wins at the Tour of the Alps and Tour de Suisse.
More climbing power comes via Michael Storer, the Australian who last year won two stages and the mountains jersey at the Vuelta a España. This year's Tour will mark his debut at the race and the team suggested he would enjoy some leadership status.
Time trial specialist Stefan Küng also makes the selection. The Swiss rider showed strong climbing form at the recent Tour de Suisse to seal fifth overall and will be targeting a bid at the yellow jersey on the opening day time trial in Copenhagen.
Valentin Madouas, one of the revelations of the spring with his third place at the Tour of Flanders, returns to the Tour for the third time.
The team's selection is rounded out by debutant Kevin Geniets, Olivier Le Gac, who makes his third appearance, and Antoine Duchesne, who rides the Tour for the first time since 2016.
Groupama-FDJ will be looking to add to their 2022 haul of eight victories, with Gaudu and Pinot having contributed two apiece while sprinter Arnaud Démare has contributed four, including three stages at the Giro d'Italia.
The team haven't won a stage at the Tour since Pinot's triumph on the Col du Tourmalet in 2019, the 10th in their history.
Groupama-FDJ for the 2022 Tour de France
- David Gaudu
- Thibaut Pinot
- Michael Storer
- Stefan Küng
- Valentin Madouas
- Kevin Geniets
- Olivier Le Gac
- Antoine Duchesne
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.