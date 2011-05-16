Gamble on High Sierra a bust for Amgen Tour of California

Image 1 of 49 A snowman holds a sign along the race route on Highway 89 after stage one of the 2011 Amgen Tour of California from South Lake Tahoe to North Lake Tahoe was cancelled (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 49 Ice buildup like this would have been disastrous on the skinny-tired road bikes (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 49 Traction got to be an issue as the snow continued (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 49 At least one local rider tried out the slick roads on his mountain bike (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 49 As the elevation got higher so did the amount of snow (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 49 Getting closer to Northstar snow began to accumulate on the road (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 49 Getting past Emerald Bay brought the moto crew into even harsher weather (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 49 Things start to deteriorate just a little (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 49 The race motos head out on the transfer from South Lake Tahoe to Northstar under not too bad of conditions (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 49 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) done for the day and heading towards his hotel (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 49 Ted King (Liquigas) all bundled up for a quick interview before the race (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 12 of 49 The race motos are done for the day (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 13 of 49 After some discussion the race motos find shelter at the local fire station (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 14 of 49 Blue skies at the start did make it seem like things could turn around (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 15 of 49 Riders bundled up and waiting for the start (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 16 of 49 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) didn't seem to mind the chilly start (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 17 of 49 There is a Leopard Trek rider under there somewhere (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 18 of 49 Riders get in on the discussion about whether or not to race today (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 19 of 49 Team directors explain their concerns about today's stage (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 20 of 49 Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) bundled up and ready for the day (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 21 of 49 This might make for a better broom wagon if the race goes over Donner Pass on stage 2 (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 22 of 49 The little bit of snow accumulation at today's start didn't look too bad (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 23 of 49 Thanks to race officials, crew and especially the North Tahoe fire crew everyone either didn't go out today or made it in safely (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 24 of 49 Riders roll out and promptly roll back to the team hotels (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 25 of 49 Team directors and race organizers discuss their concerns about racing today (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 26 of 49 The riders would not have liked these temps at all today (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 27 of 49 Knowing he can't stop on the icy roads anyhow, the chap at the rear left all his brakes at home. The organisers of the Amgen Tour of California thought the move to May would allow them to showcase some of the most spectacular scenery of the state, and few places are as photogenic as Lake Tahoe with its majestic peaks soaring above the 6200 foot high lake. However, no images of the peloton racing came from stage 1 as a late spring storm forced the cancellation of the first day of racing.

The call came at literally the last minute, as the lead vehicles rolled out from South Lake Tahoe, the voice came over the race radio to hold for an update on the race. A moment later, it was announced that the riders had decided not to race.

Race organiser AEG clarified at the press conference that the decision was made with the teams, riders and technical staff, with Medalist Sports head Jim Birrell declaring the stoppage after clearing it with AEG.

"As we said from the outset rider safety has and will continue to be our number one priority," said Birrell. "As we were getting into the window for starting the stage, we were getting information from our course director who had been out on the road and our assistant technical director who were in constant communication with CHP (the California Highway Patrol) and Caltrans (California Department of Transportation) based on the conditions.

"We had a lot of great intel’ coming from the field. Looking at the forecast it was our collective recommendation to come back to Andrew and present the idea of canceling the stage.

"I got the green light and full support from Andrew and his team, and in the end we did the right thing in the interest of rider safety and public safety - with the temperatures in the 28-30 (F) range and 12-14mph winds and a wind chill at 18 degrees - it's not the right environment for these professional athletes to put their lives on the line.

"We also have over a thousand people either at the finish or start line, and volunteers and fixed post officers out in these elements. You have to take that all into consideration when you make the decision.

"The decision was made and we made the right one."





The lack of a race spectacle was an obvious disappointment from the organising committees and fans of the Lake Tahoe region.

"From the perspective of local organising committee we were disappointed, we really wanted to see racing today," said the director of tourism Andy Chapman. "We understand that team and rider and spectator safety are paramount. We are certainly disappointed, but we are fully supportive of those decisions of Andrew and his team."

The forecast calls for continued snowfall on Monday, when the race is scheduled to depart Squaw Valley and crest the Donner Pass en route to Sacramento. Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for up-to-date information on the race schedule.

