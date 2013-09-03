Gallery: Tour of Alberta press conference

As riders flocked to the Canadian province of Alberta ahead of its inaugural UCI tour, the cycling media turned its attention to the pre-race press conference where headline riders greeted fans and photographers alike to preview the upcoming race.
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) looked confident of continuing his successful North American stint thus far, whilst Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) discussed how he would go about attempting to beat the Slovak sprinting sensation.
Cadel Evans (BMC) and Robert Gesink (Belkin) both stated that the Tour of Alberta was primarily a training race as they attempted to recover lost form, whereas Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) is expected to perform for his home crowd.
