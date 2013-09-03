Gallery: Tour of Alberta press conference

Image 1 of 12 The pre-race press conference was in the stylish Edmonton city hall. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 12 Zach Bell (Champion Systems) comes to the race to wear his Canadian national champion colors. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 12 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) talks about his chances this week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 12 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) looking confident for stage wins this week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 12 Cadel Evans (BMC) is also here to get in training for he upcoming World Cup races. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 12 Cadel Evans (BMC) talked about racing in the area when he was a mountain biker. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 12 Robert Gesink (Belkin) is here to get in some training for races coming up later this month. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 12 Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEDGE) compares riding in the winds of Holland to what we may see this week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 12 Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) talks about going after stage wins this week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 12 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) comes in as one of the Canada's top riders. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 12 A good size crowd for todays kick-off press conference. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 12 Edmonton hosts the opening stage for the inaugural Tour of Alberta. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

As riders flocked to the Canadian province of Alberta ahead of its inaugural UCI tour, the cycling media turned its attention to the pre-race press conference where headline riders greeted fans and photographers alike to preview the upcoming race.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) looked confident of continuing his successful North American stint thus far, whilst Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) discussed how he would go about attempting to beat the Slovak sprinting sensation.

Cadel Evans (BMC) and Robert Gesink (Belkin) both stated that the Tour of Alberta was primarily a training race as they attempted to recover lost form, whereas Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) is expected to perform for his home crowd.

