Gallery: The sun shines on Tour of Flanders reconnaissance

Image 1 of 32 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) makes his way across the cobbles of the Koppenberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 32 Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 32 The Lampre car squeezes through the steep embankments (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 32 Cannondale on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 32 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Thor Hushovd preview the Koppenberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 32 Thor Hushvod (BMC) is "ready to SMASH the cobbles" on Sunday (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 32 Daniel Oss (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 32 Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) previews the Koppenberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 32 Flecha hunts down some amateurs on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 32 Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil) shows the tourists how it's done on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 32 Lampre-Merida squeezes between the verges on the Koppenberg's narrowest point (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 32 Cannondale's Peter Sagan reminds himself of the pain of the Koppenberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 32 Vacansoleil riders scout the Koppenberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 32 Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil) mixes in with a group of tourists scouting out the Koppenberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 32 Juan Antonio Flecha out training with his Vacansoleil teammate (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 16 of 32 The Koppenberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 32 The cobbles of the Koppenberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 32 Goss climbs up the Koppenberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 32 Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 32 Lotto Belisol heads out for its Ronde van Vlaanderen recon (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 32 Roelandts leaves his teammates behind on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 32 Frederik Willems (Lotto Belisol) leads the way (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 32 Marcus Burghard (BMC) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 32 Sebastian Hinault hits the top of the Paterberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 32 Jurgen Roelandts gives a demonstration of good cobble form (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 32 Heinrich Haussler pre-rides the Paterberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 32 Former Belgian champion Jurgen Roelandts leads his Lotto teammates up the Koppenberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 32 Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) is well known for not wearing gloves, no matter how cold it is. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 32 Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol) is a perennial Classics contender, always keen to be in the breakaway (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 32 The Koppenberg is that-a-way (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 32 The cobbles at the base of the Koppenberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 32 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) previews the Tour of Flanders course (Image credit: AFP Photo)

After weeks of battling ice and snow, the organisers of the Northern European classics can breathe a sigh of relief, because the forecast for Sunday's Tour of Flanders is at least clear if not warm.

The riders were still bundled up as they braved single digit temperatures on Thursday and Friday to preview the famed cobbled climbs of the Tour of Flanders: one of the most notable is the steeply pitched Koppenberg. While it comes only once in the race, it appears at a critical point in the 256.2km odyssey.

The rough berg comes with 64km to go, not long after the first trips up the Oude Kwarement on Paterberg. It gets steeper near the end of its 600m length, kicking up to a brutal 22% grade before levelling off. In a peloton of 200 riders, positioning is all important on the approach to this climb, as it also narrows to barely the width of the team cars that squeeze through. There are verges on each side, leaving little room to get around any crashes.

It is for this reason that the Koppenberg is one of the spots where the pros can be found training in the days leading up to De Ronde. In this gallery you can get a sense of the steepness, the irregular nature of the cobbles, and the beautiful fact that any amateur cyclist can test him or herself against the best in the world on the good Friday before the race.