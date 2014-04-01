Gallery: Inside the Lotto-Belisol service course

Image 1 of 50 Visitors are welcomed by a large version of the 2013 jersey (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 50 The mechanics tools carefully placed on the table (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 50 Bikes are ready for the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 4 of 50 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 5 of 50 Discarded cranks (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 6 of 50 The Belgian Classics is a busy time for the mechanics (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 7 of 50 Spare helmets and equipment for the riders (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 8 of 50 Let's hope the beer isn't for the riders (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 9 of 50 You can never have too many cups (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 10 of 50 Bags prepared for the VIPs at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 11 of 50 This is what you get if you're a VOP (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 12 of 50 Plenty of soya milk (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 13 of 50 Tony Gallopin will ride the Helium SL on Sunday (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 14 of 50 Jurgen Roelandts will ride the Fenix at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 15 of 50 Spare bikes for the riders to pick and chose from (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 16 of 50 Just in case you didn't know where you were (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 17 of 50 One of the time trial bike awaits a once over by a mechanic (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 18 of 50 The Flanders bikes lined up and ready to go (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 19 of 50 The mechanics' area (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 20 of 50 News frames wait to be given to their rider (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 21 of 50 The riders have a selection of wheels and frames (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 22 of 50 A team can never have enough tyres (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 23 of 50 Riders' unused bikes (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 24 of 50 André Greipel's Ridley in the German champion's colours (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 25 of 50 André Greipel's custom saddle (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 26 of 50 A place to relax for the mechanics and other staff (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 27 of 50 André Greipel's 2013 German champion's jersey hangs on the wall (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 28 of 50 Flanders bound bikes (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 29 of 50 Mechanic sets up the bikes for the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 30 of 50 Time trial bikes waiting to be used (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 31 of 50 25,000 bidons are used in a year (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 32 of 50 A small treat for the riders during a race (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 33 of 50 The second team bus, which goes to the smaller races (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 34 of 50 A van for the VIPs (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 35 of 50 A team can't have just one bus (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 36 of 50 Cooler boxes for the drinks at a race (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 37 of 50 Adam Hansen's spare helmets (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 38 of 50 Hundreds of frames go through the service course in a year (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 39 of 50 Spare wheels (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 40 of 50 The spare team car is prepared (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 41 of 50 Jurgen van den Broeck's 2012 Tour de France jersey (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 42 of 50 Jurgen van den Broeck hangs on the meeting room wall (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 43 of 50 This year's crop of riders with their new jerseys (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 44 of 50 There is no shortage of signed jerseys around the office (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 45 of 50 André Greipel's race winner's trophy (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 46 of 50 Trophies from the team's victories (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 47 of 50 The spare team car (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 48 of 50 There is no end of team kit tucked away in all places (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 49 of 50 A small TV so that you can watch the race from the team car (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 50 of 50 Trophies sit atop the fridge in the mechanics' area (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

For teams that spend the year travelling around the world, the service course is the one place that they can call home. Cyclingnews paid a visit to Lotto-Belisol’s service course in Herentals in northern Belgium as they prepare for the Tour of Flanders.

It is where they keep the kit that isn’t already out at a race and where the mechanics can fix and tinker with the bikes. Occasionally a rider might drop by to have one of them attend to his bike, but that is a rare thing. The building that houses the masses of bikes and equipment is non-descript, not what you would expect from a WorldTour level team. It isn’t out of modesty, though, that they do this, but for security. With a number of teams becoming the victims of theft, Lotto would like to keep the place as discreet as possible.

While you might be forgiven for driving past, there is no question about your current location once you’re inside. There is a giant Lotto-Belisol flag hanging in the mechanics’ area and the office walls are decorated with pictures of the riders and team jerseys from the past two seasons. It also stores the spare team bus and car, liveried up and ready to go

When we arrive the team bikes are being busily prepared by the mechanics for a team reconnaissance of the Tour of Flanders route on Wednesday. One notable omission is André Greipel’s bike, it is up on the racks with the many other unused frames after he crashed out of Gent-Wevelgem. The German will have to sit out of the remaining classics, but the team hope to have him back in action at the Tour of Turkey.

Of the bikes bound for Flanders, the riders will use one of two Ridley frames. Team leader Jürgen Roelandts will be riding the Fenix frame, which is the same one he used for the race in 2013. At Gent-Wevelgem he used the Noah, but decided that it was too stiff and reverted to the Fenix. However, Tony Gallopin and the majority of the team will use the Helium frame which is lighter than the one that will be used by Roelandts.

Team mechanic Chris van Roosbroeck, says that this changing of frames is something new. “Five or ten years ago you wouldn’t have seen this, now riders are changing bikes all the time,” he explains to Cyclingnews. “It’s not just the younger riders either. Riders like Marcel Sieberg he is always changing his bike, like he changes his pants.”

Along with the many frames there is all you could need out at a race. Boxes of bidons are pilled high next to crates of coca cola, soya milk and energy gels. There are also plenty of spare helmets, tyres and wheels for the discerning cyclist. The team go through large quantities of most things, with 14,000 energy bars, 25,000 bidons, 100 helmets, 400 jerseys and 90 pairs of shoes passing through the service course in a year.

Click here for the gallery of Lotto-Belisol’s service course.

