Full Dynamix presents 2010 roster

Image 1 of 4 Eros Maccion presented the Full Dynamix MTB Team's riders for 2010. (Image credit: Full Dynamix MTB Team) Image 2 of 4 Red, white, blue and black will make the Team Full Dynamix riders easy to pick out. (Image credit: Full Dynamix MTB Team) Image 3 of 4 The Full Dynamix Team poses with one of its bikes. (Image credit: Full Dynamix MTB Team) Image 4 of 4 Team Full Dynamix for 2010 (Image credit: Full Dynamix MTB Team)

Full Dynamix presented its mountain bike team for 2010 at the La Rosina restaurant in Marostica, Italy this weekend. The official presentation was part of a two-day event, which also involved the public to ride Full Dynamix bikes and check out other products by the team's sponsors.

The all-Italian team includes Massimo De Bertolis, Mike Felderer, Johnny Cattaneo, Tony Longo, Paolo Mencacci and Mauro Bettin, the latter of whom will serve as both athlete and team manager. Eros Maccion presented each athlete along with the team's head Giovanni Battaglin.

"This will be the 13th year we launch the team Full Dynamix, which in 2009 collected more than 20 wins," said Battaglin, the winner of the 1981 Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España. Over the long thread of our history, the team has won everything... Olympics, World Cup, World Championships and Italian Championships."

"For 2010, the all-Italian, well-knit team, having also recently engaged the young rider Mike Felderer, is ready to be a winner in both cross country and in the marathon."

Team Manager Bettin unveiled the racers' competitive plans. "The boys have just returned from Tenerife where they rode themselves into shape over 2,000km," said Bettin. "Their (racing) debut will be next Saturday in the Maremma Cup for the first cross country which should suit Cattaneo. The marathon racing will kick off with De Bertolis and Felderer by late March.

"I expect a good season from this team," said Bettin, highlighting the team's talent and its serene atmosphere as factors likely to influence its success.

In 2010, the team will compete in marathon and cross country events, including all Italian series events and many throughout Europe. Look for them also at the Italian, European and World Championships. Like two years ago, De Bertolis is also expected to participate in the Cape Epic stage race, during which he will pair up with the 26-year-old South African David Jones.

