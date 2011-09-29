Froome to lead Sky at Tour of Beijing

Image 1 of 2 Froome put in a strong attack that nearly succeeded in dropping Cobo (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 2 of 2 Alex Dowsett (Team Sky) made the climb look easy (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Chris Froome continues his busy end to the season by leading a solid Sky team at the Tour of Beijing, which gets underway on October 5.

After surprisingly finishing the Vuelta a España in second place overall, just 13 seconds down on winner Juan José Cobo (Geox-TMC), Froome went on to play an important role in the the British team that propelled Mark Cavendish to victory at the UCI World Championships road race.

Froome’s performance in Spain netted him a new three-year deal with Sky, and he acknowledged that his morale is high heading into the new Chinese event.

“Confidence is high after a great second season for Team Sky and we will be looking to maintain the form that we have showed at the Vuelta and world championships in Beijing next month,” Froome said. “It is hugely exciting to be racing in China for the first time and a solid performance there would be a great way to end a fantastic season.”

The Tour of Beijing gets underway with a short time trial, and Sky’s Alex Dowsett will be aiming to be to the fore over the 11.3km course near the Olympic Stadium after recently being crowned British time trial champion.

“For me, the opening individual time trial is a big opportunity,” Dowsett said. “The course looks like it will really suit me. It is flat, fairly short and will be very quick. I feel I am riding well and in good form and to be able to ride through Beijing in my British national time trial champion's kit will be very special.”

Froome and Dowsett will be joined in the Sky line-up in Beijing by Christian Knees, Stephen Cummings, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Barry, Dario Cioni and Davide Appollonio.