Froome and Sky teammates train on the Col de la Madone and Col d'Eze - Gallery

Image 1 of 21 Dutch rider Wouter Poels preparing for the ride (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 2 of 21 Wout Poels at the summit of the Madone (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 3 of 21 Salvatore Puccio and Diego Rosa leave the team house in Monaco as they prepare for season ahead (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 4 of 21 The riders climb above Cap Ferrat (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 5 of 21 A well-earned break (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 6 of 21 Chris Froome takes a break with the sun shining (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 7 of 21 Head of Athletic Performance Tim Kerrison follows the training group (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 8 of 21 The riders discuss where to go next (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 9 of 21 Descending the Col de la Madone (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 10 of 21 The riders are joined by a dog at the top of the Madone (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 11 of 21 Riders were decked out in the new Castelli kit (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 12 of 21 Kenny Elissonde sips his cappuccino with Tim Kerrison in the background making the coffee (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 13 of 21 Pre-ride coffees for Wout Poels and Jon Dibben at the house (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 14 of 21 Chris Froome leads the way with Wout Poels, Salvatore Puccio, Diego Rosa, Ian Boswell, Kenny Elissonde, and Jonathan Dibben (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 15 of 21 The riders brave the freezing conditions in an early season training ride into the mountains surrounding Monaco. (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 16 of 21 The riders enjoyed stunning views from the hills above Monaco on a clear day (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 17 of 21 Head of Athletic performance Tim Kerrison jestures to 3 time Tour de France winner Chris Froome from the team car (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 18 of 21 The Sky riders stop at the summit of the Col de la Madone (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 19 of 21 Wout Poels finds a friend (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 20 of 21 Chris Froome and Salvatore Puccio have a chat at the Team Sky house before riding out (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 21 of 21 Chris Froome and Salvatore Puccio have a chat at the Team Sky house before riding out (Image credit: Pete Goding.)

Chris Froome was joined by the media in Monaco on Friday, facing questions over the controversies surrounding his Team Sky boss Dave Brailsford and former teammate Bradley Wiggins, and he was also joined by his current teammates for some social training rides in the surrounding hills.

Team Sky hold their official full winter training camps on the island of Mallorca in Spain, but they also own a house in Monaco, in the South of France, where riders can gather when they please to rack up some miles

Wout Poels, Ian Boswell and Salvatore Puccio joined Froome in Monaco, along with new signings Diego Rosa, Kenny Elissonde and Jon Dibben. With performance director Tim Kerrison on hand in the car behind, they headed up the Col de la Madone, a climb made famous by the phalanx of pro riders based in Nice and Monaco who use its steady gradients for training, and the Col d'Eze, which is often used in Paris-Nice.

Photographer Pete Goding was in Monaco to capture the riders on their outing, and you can flick or swipe through the gallery above.