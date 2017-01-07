Froome and Sky teammates train on the Col de la Madone and Col d'Eze - Gallery

Froome, Poels and others gather in Moncao for training rides
Chris Froome was joined by the media in Monaco on Friday, facing questions over the controversies surrounding his Team Sky boss Dave Brailsford and former teammate Bradley Wiggins, and he was also joined by his current teammates for some social training rides in the surrounding hills.
Team Sky hold their official full winter training camps on the island of Mallorca in Spain, but they also own a house in Monaco, in the South of France, where riders can gather when they please to rack up some miles
Wout Poels, Ian Boswell and Salvatore Puccio joined Froome in Monaco, along with new signings Diego Rosa, Kenny Elissonde and Jon Dibben. With performance director Tim Kerrison on hand in the car behind, they headed up the Col de la Madone, a climb made famous by the phalanx of pro riders based in Nice and Monaco who use its steady gradients for training, and the Col d'Eze, which is often used in Paris-Nice.
Photographer Pete Goding was in Monaco to capture the riders on their outing, and you can flick or swipe through the gallery above.
