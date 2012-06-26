French long team for London 2012 Olympics announced

Image 1 of 3 Laurent Jalabert in the car. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Sylvain Chavanel on the podium with Jeremy Roy and Yoann Paillot after winning the French time trial title (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 3 Arnaud Demare (FDJ-BigMat) still leads the young riders classification of the Coupe De France. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

The French cycling federation has published a long list of seven names for the London 2012 Olympic men's road events. Bearing in mind that national coach Laurent Jalabert has to reduce this list to four available spots, it nevertheless gives an insight on who might finally be chosen to participate on July 5.

Sylvain Chavanel, Arnaud Démare, Tony Gallopin, Anthony Roux, Julien Simon, Arthur Vichot and Thomas Voeckler have been selected to possibly compete. With one spot alotted for the Olympic time trial, chances are the 2012 French time trial champion Chavanel will join the definitive Olympic squad. As for the road race, Démare has a good chance of obtaining a spot as he is the only pure sprinter on the long list.

In the women's events, three young riders all under 23 years of age have been appointed: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Aude Biannic and Audrey Cordon. Veteran Jeannie Longo, less competitive and in difficulty for two alleged doping affairs, will miss her first Games since 1980. Ferrand-Prévot, although French time trial champion, will not compete in the race against the clock, as she is already down for the mountainbike event. Cordon will race the time trial.

