Four Danes featured in Saxo Bank's early Tour squad
Riis says squad “stronger” than in 2009
Team Saxo Bank has already named its short list for the 2010 Tour de France, to be led by this year's Tour runner-up and best young rider Andy Schleck. The list features four Danish riders.
Team manager Bjarne Riis called Danish riders Matti Breschel, Jacob Fuglsang, Nicki Sorensen and Chris Anker Sørensen “promising and positive. I can not guarantee that all four will come in, but there is a chance that they will. They are worthy candidates. They will all be able to ride on any Tour team, " he told the Danish broadcaster TV 2 Sport.
Riis looks optimistically to the upcoming Tour team, saying, “I actually think that the squad will be stronger next year” than it was in 2009.
The ten-man squad named was Andy Schleck, Fränk Schleck, Fabian Cancellara, Stuart O'Grady, Jens Voigt, Gustav Larsson, Matti Breschel, Jacob Fuglsang, Nicki Sorensen and Chris Anker Sørensen.
