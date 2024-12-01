Former WorldTour rider hoping to launch new British Continental team for 2025

By
published

Harry Tanfield is on the search for sponsors in aim to meet tight British Cycling deadline

AL MARJAN ISLAND, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 24: Arrival / Harry Tanfield of The United Kingdom and Team Qhubeka Assos during the 3rd UAE Tour 2021, Stage 4 a 204km stage from Al Marjan Island to Al Marjan Island / #UAETour / on February 24, 2021 in Al Marjan Island, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the collapse of both remaining British men's Continental teams at the end of 2024, former WorldTour racer Harry Tanfield has launched an ambitious bid to create a new Continental squad ahead of the 2025 season.

The team would be the only British UCI men’s team in existence, alongside Ineos Grenadiers, after both existing Continental outfits Trinity Racing and Saint Piran fold at the end of 2024. 

Dan Challis