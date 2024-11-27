Final British men's Continental team announce closure as domestic scene in the UK takes another hit

'It is no longer possible for any professional sports team to stand still' say Cornish team Saint-Piran

Current WorldTour pro Jack Rootkin-Gray rode for Saint-Piran for two seasons before joinign EF Education-EasyPost
While there are more British riders than ever in the men's WorldTour, the domestic racing scene in the UK continues to take hits, with the last remaining Continental team announcing their closure yesterday. 

Saint Piran, the Cornwall-based team named after the county's patron saint, has competed in the UCI's third racing category since 2021 but will no longer operate in 2025 after a tough season and struggling to secure sponsorship. 

