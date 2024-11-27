Final British men's Continental team announce closure as domestic scene in the UK takes another hit

While there are more British riders than ever in the men's WorldTour, the domestic racing scene in the UK continues to take hits, with the last remaining Continental team announcing their closure yesterday.

Saint Piran, the Cornwall-based team named after the county's patron saint, has competed in the UCI's third racing category since 2021 but will no longer operate in 2025 after a tough season and struggling to secure sponsorship.

They announced their closure on Tuesday evening, just two weeks after CyclingWeekly reported that Trinity Racing, the development team which oversaw Tom Pidcock and Ben Healy's jump to the WorldTour, would also close.

Despite 34 riders being set to compete in men's cycling's top division next season, the Continental level is left teamless.

"There is a bright future for UK cycling. But that exciting future will happen without Saint Piran Pro Cycling. With a tough season behind us, and more recently turbulent media coverage hitting sponsorship opportunities for next year, it has been decided that Saint Piran Pro Cycling UCI Continental Team will not take to the startline in 2025," read a statement from the team.

"Over the past six months, the senior team has undertaken a strategic review analysing how we can increase the opportunities for some of the UK’s brightest talents and inspire more to get on bikes. To achieve both we have to move to the next level. It is no longer possible for any professional sports team to stand still."

Saint-Piran have been at the centre of controversy throughout the latter stages of 2024, after it was reported that they had been using unmarked Chinese frames with fake UCI approval stickers applied to them, according to reports by CyclingWeekly . A formal investigation by the UCI is reportedly ongoing.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During the peak years of British cycling from 2010-2019, there were at least five UK-based Continental teams running. The last time there were none was in 2004.

Four British women's Continental teams are set to be operational in 2025.

Saint-Piran was the previous team of current WorldTour Brit Jack Rootkin-Gray and is currently home to several former Track Cycling world champions such as Will Tidball and Ollie Wood. Many of their 21 contracted riders' futures from 2024 will be plunged into doubt.

"This has been an incredibly difficult decision for all at Saint Piran but one that we believe is right. Unfortunately for us, the stars did not align in 2024 and it has taken its toll. Bad luck, poor health and an unfair reminder we have made mistakes over the eight years of development have contributed to this decision," continued the statement.

"Before some in our sport celebrate and no doubt sensationalise the closure of the team, it is important to understand how much has been invested in getting this small team to a place at the UCI table. Our decision has a much wider impact that deserves more discussion than just sensationalised headlines.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who played a part in our growth and success over our eight years. It could not have been possible without you."