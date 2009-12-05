Flahaut joins ISD-Sport Donetsk

Drink this! Denish Flahaut with James Vanlandschoot on the podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Frenchman Denis Flahaut confirmed on Thursday that he has signed a one-year contract with Ukranian Continental team ISD-Sport Donetsk.

The 31-year-old sprinter has joined ISD-Sport Donetsk from Landbouwkrediet-Colnago as the Ukranian-backed team looks towards an increased programme of French and Belgian races next season.

This year, Flahaut was victorious in Belgium's Meiprijs - Ereprijs Victor De Bruyne and the Nationale Sluitingprijs-Putte-Kapellen.

Flahaut began his career with Belgian Continental team Flanders in 2006. He then spent seasons at Jartazi and ProTour squad Scott-American Beef.