Flahaut joins ISD-Sport Donetsk
Frenchman to support Continental team's growing race programme
Frenchman Denis Flahaut confirmed on Thursday that he has signed a one-year contract with Ukranian Continental team ISD-Sport Donetsk.
The 31-year-old sprinter has joined ISD-Sport Donetsk from Landbouwkrediet-Colnago as the Ukranian-backed team looks towards an increased programme of French and Belgian races next season.
This year, Flahaut was victorious in Belgium's Meiprijs - Ereprijs Victor De Bruyne and the Nationale Sluitingprijs-Putte-Kapellen.
Flahaut began his career with Belgian Continental team Flanders in 2006. He then spent seasons at Jartazi and ProTour squad Scott-American Beef.
