Filippo Pozzato rediscovers Tour of Flanders from the roadside - Video

Filippo Pozzato came as close to tasting victory at Tour of Flanders as one possibly could without actually collecting the winner's laurels.

The feisty Italian, who retired after the 2018 season, was second to former teammate Tom Boonen during a two-up sprint in 2012. Ironically, Pozzato had helped Boonen take his second Flanders win six years earlier in 2006.

One-year removed from the pro peloton, Pozzato returned to Belgium for the 2019 Tour of Flanders and gained an entirely new appreciation for the race – a side that he had missed as a rider.

In the video above, Pozzato shares a roadside beer with fellow fans, talks about his own experiences as a pro and generally enjoys watching the Monument as part of the 'cycling party' at the roadside.