Fans favour Cancellara for Roubaix victory

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) awaits the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Saxo Bank’s Fabian Cancellara is favoured to win tomorrow’s Paris-Roubaix spring classic, with Cyclingnews fans voting heavily in favour of the Swiss rider’s squad in its first Facebook poll. A victory by Cancellara’s team got more than 70 percent of the fans votes, while just 29 percent believe another team can get over the top of Bjarne Riis’ squad.

Spartacus has dominated the early months of the 2010 road season, winning the Tour of Oman’s general classification as he prepared for the spring events. Cancellara placed inside the top 20 at Milan-Sanremo before winning both E3 Prijs Vlaanderen and Tour of Flanders.

Saxo Bank’s strength doesn’t only come from that possessed by Cancellara, with on the road captain Stuart O’Grady and Matti Breschel bolstering the roster. Breschel won Dwars door Vlaanderen however has suffered from ill-timed mechanical issues in the two races won by Cancellara.

While Cancellara lines up as the favourite for Roubaix, it’s been a long time between drinks for the Swiss road champion at the French race. Cancellara has won the race on one occasion, back in 2006.

There’s still time to add your votes to Cyclingnews’ Roubaix Facebook poll.