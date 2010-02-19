Trending

Experienced Barry slips into leadership role at Sky

Canadian domestique confident British squad is building strong platform

Michael Barry (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

When Sky Professional Cycling Team was presented at its official launch in London in early January, Michael Barry was one of six riders selected to stand at the front of the stage, in the spotlight and apart from the others, to be quizzed by master of ceremonies, Dermot Murnaghan.

