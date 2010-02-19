Experienced Barry slips into leadership role at Sky
Canadian domestique confident British squad is building strong platform
When Sky Professional Cycling Team was presented at its official launch in London in early January, Michael Barry was one of six riders selected to stand at the front of the stage, in the spotlight and apart from the others, to be quizzed by master of ceremonies, Dermot Murnaghan.
