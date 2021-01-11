E-Hatchet is Devinci's value e-gravel bike

The Devinci E-Hatchet is what you get when all-terrain active transport meets gravel travel.

This standalone model is the latest addition to Devinci’s product portfolio and gives the Canadian bike brand an interesting value offering in the burgeoning e-gravel segment.

The market for battery-assisted gravel bikes might be niche, but that does not mean riders aren’t willing to try an all-terrain hybrid, with commuter ability.

Aerodynamic carbon-fibre frames were the gravel bike trend of 2020, but Devinci’s E-Hatchet is of alloy construction complimented by a composite fork. It might not be light, but there is no arguing against its multi-purpose role.

Stepping it up with Shimano

Delivering the E-Hatchet’s pedal-assistance is Shimano’s STEPS system, in E6100 specification. That means a 250W mid-drive motor, sourcing energy from Shimano’s 418Wh lithium-ion battery pack.

A size medium Devinci E-Hatchet weighs 17.42kg/38.40lb and should deliver approximately 150km of assistance, depending on terrain, gradient, wind conditions, and the chosen level of assistance.

Geometry numbers are what you might expect for an aluminium e-gravel bike. On a size large, the E-Hatchet sits at a 71-degree head angle, balanced by a 73.5-degree seat angle, with 397mm of reach and a stack height of 613mm.

Rolling the E-Hatchet along are Maxxis Re-Fuse tubeless tyres, sized 700x40mm, purposed more as very light-duty off-road rubber for slight diversions, or cruising along on good quality gravel roads.

The quick-release axles are 9x100mm up front and 10x135mm at the rear, sitting within hubs that are laced to 23mm internal diameter-width rims.

As befits the trend with many battery-assisted gravel bikes, the E-Hatchet is equipped with Shimano GRX hydraulic brakes, actuating 160mm diameter rotors.

The drivetrain is a blend of Shimano GRX600 and 810, with a 47t chainring driving an 11-34 cassette.

Devinci is marketing its E-Hatchet in a broad spread of frame sizes, from S-XL, at a launch price of $3,699.00.