Double Olympic champion Lapebie dies aged 93

French cyclist Guy Lapebie has died at the age of 93. He won two Olympic gold medals and finished third in the Tour de France.

Lapebie won gold medals at the 1936 Olympic games in Berlin in the 4000m team pursuit and the team road race. He won silver in the individual road race.

He returned to racing after World War II, winning on both the road and the track. His most successful year was 1948, when he won stage three of the Tour de France and finished third overall. He won another Tour stage in 1949.

Lapebie concentrated on Six Day races in the late 1940s and 1950s, winning the Six days of Paris and Berlin twice each, as well as the races in Saint-Etienne, Hannover and Berlin.

His older brother, Roger, won the Tour de France in 1937.