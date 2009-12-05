Dolomiti Superbike 16th edition happening next July

Massimo De Bertolis (Full Dynamix RSM) on his way to a win (Image credit: Dolomiti Superbike)

The Dolomiti Superbike, which bills itself as the hardest mountain bike race in the Dolomites, is scheduled for its next edition on July 11, 2010. The race will return to Niederdorf in South Tyrol in Italy for the 16th time.

In 2010, the race will run in a counter-clockwise direction. Racers will head up to Platzwiese via one of two routes. The short route will cover 56.9km with 1,800m of climbing while the longer one will run 115.9km with 3,500m of climbing.

Italian Massimo De Bertolis (Full Dynamix RSM) and German Katrin Schwing (Trek) won the 2009 men's and women's races, respectively.

Racers are limited to 3,5000, and registration is now open on the race's website www.dolomitisuperbike.com.