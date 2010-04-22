Delxc six-hour race on tap for this weekend

Andrew Fellows (Image credit: Mark Watson)

The Delxc mountain bike race will happen this weekend in Queensland, Australia, 90 minutes west of Brisbane. The event is a six-hour enduro open to both teams and solo riders.

Among those expected to race are 18-year-old Aaron Benson, the runner-up in the Under 23 cross country national series. Benson showed that he is riding strong after recently beating former national cross country series winner Aiden Lefmann in the last round of his local summer cup series and winning the series overall. Endurance racer Andrew Fellows is also on the start list.

For more information on the race, visit www.delxc.com.