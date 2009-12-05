Dejonckheere departs USA Cycling for BMC Racing

Image 1 of 3 Three of the USA Cycling National Development Team riders (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 2 of 3 2009 USA Cycling National Development Team (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson / USA Cycling) Image 3 of 3 Troy Wells (TIAA-CREF) gets encouragement from Noel Dejonckheere at St Niklaas. (Image credit: Joe Sales)

USA Cycling's U23 Development Program Director Noel Dejonckheere will be departing his current role to become BMC Cycling Team's European Operations Manager and Assistant Directeur Sportif. The Belgian native (pictured right) has directed the development program and run the national team house in Izegem, Belgium, for the last decade.

Following an extensive professional racing career, Dejonckheere worked with the 7-Eleven and Motorola pro teams for nearly a decade before bringing his expertise to USA Cycling. As the national governing body's Development Programs Director, Dejonckheere helped pioneer programs which have placed nearly two dozen young American cyclists in the UCI Pro Tour.

"Helping build USA Cycling's U23 development programs and working with the young riders was a great experience," said Dejonckheere. "It's not easy for me to change after working so hard with many of these talented young riders who we've seen go professional.

"That was our goal from the beginning and I don't see that slowing down as there continues to be a lot of good young riders coming up through the programs," Dejonckheere continued. "Just this year we have nearly 10 riders move on to top-level teams. I've been very happy working for USA Cycling for nearly 11 years but now it's time for me to move on. I will certainly continue to help foster the program in the transition period."

Despite Dejonckheere's departure, USA Cycling will continue to utilise the same facility, service course and staff as it has since the inception of the Belgian-based development program in 1999. Dejonckheere will continue to work with USA Cycling on a limited basis until a permanent replacement can be found. The remainder of the Izegem-based USA Cycling National Development Team Program operational staff will remain intact.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for Noel and I am very happy for him as he moves on to the next stage of his career," said USA Cycling CEO Steve Johnson. "With more than a decade of service to our programs, Noel has certainly helped shape the future of American cycling. With that said, we fully expect to build upon the momentum of the program and continue to prepare the next crop of great young American cyclists using the proven methods developed over the last 10 years."