Day remains at NRC summit

Image 1 of 3

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) went home with more things than he had hands for.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 3

Ina Teutenberg (HTC Columbia Women)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 3

Jonathan Cantwell notches up a win against the Borrajo boys.

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)

Australian rider Ben Day remains on top of the National Racing Calendar (NRC) standings following last weekend's Dana Point Grand Prix, while Ina Teutenberg tops the women's rankings despite returning to Europe for the latest World Cup rounds in Belgium and Holland.

Day may top the men's rankings but it was another Australian, Jonathan Cantwell, who secured victory in Sunday's criterium. He managed to avoid the many crashes in the finale to record his first American win in 2010 ahead of Alejandro and Anibal Borrajo (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita).

In the men's team standings, Jelly Belly p/b Kenda managed to maintain its lead, ahead of the powerful Fly V Australia squad, which boasts both Day and Cantwell on its roster.

The Dana Point GP was the second of 25 NRC events, with the Sunny King Criterium, the next round for 2010, to be held this Saturday in Anniston, AL.

For the full calendar and rankings, visit the USA Cycling site

Men's individual standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Day (AUS) Fly Australia298pts
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling185
3Will Routley (CAN) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda162
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda136
5Carter Jones (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda130

Men's team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelly Belly p/b Kenda448pts
2Fly V Australia423
3Bissell Pro Cycling383
4Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita298
5UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis267

Women's individual standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (GER) HTC-Columbia304pts
2Amber Neben (USA) Dare to Be-BMW-Bianchi175
3Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12165
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia155
5Alexis Rhodes (AUS) Team Vera Bradley Foundation132

Women's team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC Columbia488pts
2Team Vera Bradley Foundation316
3Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12304
4Tibco/To the Top Pro Cycling260
5Dare to be-BMW-Bianchi175