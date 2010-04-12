Day remains at NRC summit
Teutenberg tops women's field despite US absence
Australian rider Ben Day remains on top of the National Racing Calendar (NRC) standings following last weekend's Dana Point Grand Prix, while Ina Teutenberg tops the women's rankings despite returning to Europe for the latest World Cup rounds in Belgium and Holland.
Day may top the men's rankings but it was another Australian, Jonathan Cantwell, who secured victory in Sunday's criterium. He managed to avoid the many crashes in the finale to record his first American win in 2010 ahead of Alejandro and Anibal Borrajo (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita).
In the men's team standings, Jelly Belly p/b Kenda managed to maintain its lead, ahead of the powerful Fly V Australia squad, which boasts both Day and Cantwell on its roster.
The Dana Point GP was the second of 25 NRC events, with the Sunny King Criterium, the next round for 2010, to be held this Saturday in Anniston, AL.
For the full calendar and rankings, visit the USA Cycling site
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Day (AUS) Fly Australia
|298
|pts
|2
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|185
|3
|Will Routley (CAN) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|162
|4
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|136
|5
|Carter Jones (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|130
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|448
|pts
|2
|Fly V Australia
|423
|3
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|383
|4
|Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita
|298
|5
|UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis
|267
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (GER) HTC-Columbia
|304
|pts
|2
|Amber Neben (USA) Dare to Be-BMW-Bianchi
|175
|3
|Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12
|165
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
|155
|5
|Alexis Rhodes (AUS) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|132
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC Columbia
|488
|pts
|2
|Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|316
|3
|Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12
|304
|4
|Tibco/To the Top Pro Cycling
|260
|5
|Dare to be-BMW-Bianchi
|175
