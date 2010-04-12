Day remains at NRC summit

Image 1 of 3 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) went home with more things than he had hands for. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 3 Ina Teutenberg (HTC Columbia Women) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 3 Jonathan Cantwell notches up a win against the Borrajo boys. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)

Australian rider Ben Day remains on top of the National Racing Calendar (NRC) standings following last weekend's Dana Point Grand Prix, while Ina Teutenberg tops the women's rankings despite returning to Europe for the latest World Cup rounds in Belgium and Holland.

Day may top the men's rankings but it was another Australian, Jonathan Cantwell, who secured victory in Sunday's criterium. He managed to avoid the many crashes in the finale to record his first American win in 2010 ahead of Alejandro and Anibal Borrajo (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita).

In the men's team standings, Jelly Belly p/b Kenda managed to maintain its lead, ahead of the powerful Fly V Australia squad, which boasts both Day and Cantwell on its roster.

The Dana Point GP was the second of 25 NRC events, with the Sunny King Criterium, the next round for 2010, to be held this Saturday in Anniston, AL.

For the full calendar and rankings, visit the USA Cycling site

Men's individual standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Day (AUS) Fly Australia 298 pts 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 185 3 Will Routley (CAN) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 162 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 136 5 Carter Jones (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 130

Men's team standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 448 pts 2 Fly V Australia 423 3 Bissell Pro Cycling 383 4 Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita 298 5 UnitedHealthCare p/b Maxxis 267

Women's individual standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (GER) HTC-Columbia 304 pts 2 Amber Neben (USA) Dare to Be-BMW-Bianchi 175 3 Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12 165 4 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 155 5 Alexis Rhodes (AUS) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 132