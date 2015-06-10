Dauphiné news shorts: No Aru for the Tour de France, says Nibali
Dennis and Dowsett in the hunt for Tour slots at BMC and Movistar
No Aru for the Tour de France, says Nibali
Vincenzo Nibali has advised that Fabio Aru should rest up during this year’s Tour de France and focus on making the Astana team for next year’s race. Nibali heads into this year’s Tour de France as the defending champion, while Aru made the Giro d’Italia podium for the second year running last month.
The Australian made his Tour debut in 2013 after a similarly impressive ride at the Dauphiné in which he wore yellow and finished inside the top ten overall. Although he is at this year’s race to support teammate Tejay van Garderen, Dennis – a former Hour Record holder – acknowledged that he is in the running for a Tour slot.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy