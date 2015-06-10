Dauphiné news shorts: No Aru for the Tour de France, says Nibali

Image 1 of 5 Fabio Aru got the stage win and is second overall. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Rohan Dennis in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 5 of 5 Rohan Dennis rides along Chris Froome during stage 4. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

No Aru for the Tour de France, says Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali has advised that Fabio Aru should rest up during this year’s Tour de France and focus on making the Astana team for next year’s race. Nibali heads into this year’s Tour de France as the defending champion, while Aru made the Giro d’Italia podium for the second year running last month.





The Australian made his Tour debut in 2013 after a similarly impressive ride at the Dauphiné in which he wore yellow and finished inside the top ten overall. Although he is at this year’s race to support teammate Tejay van Garderen, Dennis – a former Hour Record holder – acknowledged that he is in the running for a Tour slot.



