Dale Parker stood down after drink driving incident

Australian Commonwealth gold medallist Dale Parker has been stood down from all competition and charged with drink driving following an incident in South Australia on Friday that left a friend hospitalized.

Parker, 18, had allegedly been doing a burn-out when the car he was driving crashed into a street light which then struck a 17 year-old male. The injured teenager was admitted to hospital with serious head injuries. He is reported to be a friend of Parker.

Parker, who holds a provisional driving licence, recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.098, according to The Herald Sun. The newspaper reported that Police charged Parker with drink driving and enforced an on-the-spot disqualification from driving for six months.

Last month Parker won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Delhi, India as part of the Australian men's 4000 metre team pursuit squad. Following the incident on Friday night, he was immediately stood down from all competition by his state federation, Cycling South Australia, for bringing cycling into disrepute.

"It's not an error of judgement, this is a snap decision to drive home while under the influence and he will pay a huge price for it," said Cycling SA's executive Max Stevens, according to ABC News.

"There is no question whatsoever, Dale Parker is a stupid young man. Everyone concerned is extremely disappointed and our main focus at the moment is the young man that is in hospital."

In addition to the Police investigation already in progress, Cycling SA said that it will carry out its own investigation into the incident.

"He's one of probably the best cyclists that we have produced in recent years and it would be ringing in his ears what has happened," said Stevens.

"He is aware he has made a huge mistake to drive while under the influence and he unfortunately will go through the process like anyone else."