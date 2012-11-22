Cycling Australia encourage Vinnicombe to cooperate with ASADA

Martin Vinnicombe competing in the Masters 1 time trial in 2002 (Image credit: Tom Balks)

Cycling Australia has released a statement encouraging Martin Vinnicombe to contact the Australian Sports Anti Doping Authority (ASADA) in regard to the allegations made by the former track Olympic silver medallist on the ABC's 7.30 Report. Vinnicombe alleges a senior member of the Australian cycling community assisted him to inject a banned substance.

"Following allegations made by former track cyclist, Martin Vinnicombe, on ABC television's Four Corners program last Monday evening, Cycling Australia officials immediately made contact with Vinnicombe," read a statement published on the Cycling Australia website.

"Cycling Australia now encourages Vinnicombe to contact and cooperate with the Australian Sports Anti Doping Authority (ASADA) in the course of their current investigation into Australian cycling."

The name of the alleged person was redacted from the televised interview however, a representative from Cycling Australia told Cyclingnews that any discussion that may or may not take place with ASADA would remain confidential and Cycling Australia would have no further involvement in the matter. Anyone with information regarding doping in sport should contact ASADA, the representative added.

"Cycling Australia has made the statement a number of times encouraging anyone in the immediate cycling community to contact ASADA with any information regarding any doping in sport. That's what Cycling Australia hopes Martin Vinnicombe does but it is completely out of Cycling Australia's hands," the representative told Cyclingnews.

"Cycling Australia does take it very seriously but in regard to where it moves forward from now is a decision for an independent review and ASADA. Hopefully Martin Vinnicombe does go and speak to ASADA himself.

"If there are any discussions going on between ASADA and Martin, we are not privy to any information."