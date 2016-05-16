Craddock: We've come to Tour of California to fight for that top step on the podium - Video

Lawson Craddock (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lawson Craddock (Cannondale Pro Cycling) arrives at the 2016 Amgen Tour of California hoping to replicate his performance from 2015 where he placed third, as he attempts to lead his team to the overall podium.

Craddock’s spring season has gotten off to a strong start with top-10 finishes at Pais Vasco and Criterium International.

In an interview with Cyclingnews, Craddock discusses what it will take to win in California and the Folsom time trial. He also talks about his hopes for Axeon-Hagens Berman, the development team he raced with when it was under the Bontrager Cycling team umbrella.

"We've definitely come here to fight for that top step on the podium," Craddock said.

