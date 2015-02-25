Cookson calls for collective responsibility in anti-doping
UCI president argues that unity is key to the anti-doping effort
As cycling braces itself for the findings of the Cycling Independent Reform Commission (CIRC), UCI president Brian Cookson has stressed his belief that the notion of collective responsibility is central to the future of the fight against doping in the sport.
"The responsibility should not lie solely with the UCI and the anti-doping authorities," he told L'Equipe. "We must all get along within a framework defined by the rules – the UCI, riders, teams, race organisers, manufacturers.
