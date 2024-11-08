Chris Hoy: Terminal cancer diagnosis was 'the biggest shock of my life'

Chris Hoy: "You realise you can't outrun this; this is within you, and this is just the first step of the process of acceptance."

Chris Hoy has called 2024 "the toughest year of our lives" following his terminal cancer diagnosis, as the six-time Olympic track cycling champion released his memoir – All That Matters – on Thursday.

The winner of Olympic Games gold medals in the 1-kilometre time trial, team sprint, keirin and sprint, Hoy said that the diagnosis was "the biggest shock of my life," noting that he previously noticed "zero symptoms" of the illness.

The Scot was diagnosed with cancer in September of last year, with further scans revealing that a prostate tumour had metastasised to his bones, including his pelvis, hip, spine, and ribs. Doctors have given him two to four years to live.

"It was the biggest shock of my life. I remember the feeling of just absolute horror and shock," Hoy told the BBC.

"I just basically walked back in a daze. I couldn't believe the news and I was just trying to process it; I don't remember walking. I just remember sort of halfway home thinking 'Where am I?' And then I was thinking 'How am I going to tell Sarra [Hoy's wife – Ed.]? What am I going to say?'

"It does feel like this isn't real. You feel that you want to get out, you feel like you're a caged animal, you want to get out of that consulting room and get away from the hospital and run away from it all.

"But you realise you can't outrun this; this is within you, and this is just the first step of the process of acceptance."

Hoy has, in the meantime, been undergoing "excruciating" rounds of chemotherapy, he said, while adding that it put into perspective the suffering he went through during his career on the bike.

"I don't think we necessarily give ourselves enough credit for what we're able to deal with," Hoy said. "It's only when you're in really difficult situations you find out what you're made of and what you can deal with.

"And it puts it into perspective riding bikes for a living, you realise 'God, that was just a bit of fun really', you know."

In a further blow to the family, Hoy's wife learned that she has multiple sclerosis following a scan in November 2023. Hoy said that hearing his wife break the news was "the lowest point."

"That was the point where I suddenly thought 'what is going on?' I almost felt like saying OK stop, this is a dream, wake me up, this isn't real, this is a nightmare. You were already on the canvas, and I just felt this, another punch when you're already down - it was like getting that kick on the floor.

"But we're pressing on, she's receiving treatment and she's doing well at the moment, and aren't we lucky that there's treatment for it? She has medicine she can take, and I have medicine I can take. So, we're lucky."

Despite the hardships and the grim diagnosis for the future, Hoy has managed to remain positive and continues to look to the future. He said that hopefully, other people can get the help they need thanks to his own diagnosis, which has publicised the illness and its symptoms.

NHS England reported a 672% increase in visits to their prostate cancer symptoms website following Hoy's announcement in October, while Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said "I can tell Sir Chris Hoy he is already making a difference."

Since his diagnosis, Hoy has partly filled his time by writing his recently released memoir, calling the process "cathartic."

"I've hoped it's going to help other people, not just people who are going through a similar situation to me or families going through a similar situation, but for anyone in life to try and understand that no matter what challenges you're facing, you can get through them. And it doesn't mean that there's going to be a happy ending, I'm not delusional.

"I know what the end result will be. Nobody lives forever. Our time on this planet is finite. Don't waste your time worrying about stuff that isn't that important. Focus on the things that are important, focus on your family, the people in your life. Do that thing that you've always planned to do one day, why not do it today?

"My perspective on life has changed massively. I am more thankful, I'm more grateful for each day. It's been a tough year and it's going to be tough ahead in the future too but for now, right here right now, we're doing pretty well."