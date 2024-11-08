Chris Hoy: Terminal cancer diagnosis was 'the biggest shock of my life'

WIth launch of memoir, six-time Olympic track champion reflects on living with the illness and looks to the future

Chris Hoy: &quot;You realise you can&#039;t outrun this; this is within you, and this is just the first step of the process of acceptance.&quot;
Chris Hoy has called 2024 "the toughest year of our lives" following his terminal cancer diagnosis, as the six-time Olympic track cycling champion released his memoir – All That Matters – on Thursday.

The winner of Olympic Games gold medals in the 1-kilometre time trial, team sprint, keirin and sprint, Hoy said that the diagnosis was "the biggest shock of my life," noting that he previously noticed "zero symptoms" of the illness.

