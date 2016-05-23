Chaves all smiles but serious about his Giro d'Italia ambitions

Image 1 of 5 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) Image 2 of 5 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins queen stage at Giro d'Italia Image 3 of 5 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) Image 4 of 5 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his stage victory with a bottle of champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins queen stage at Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Monday's rain meant Esteban Chaves and his Orica-GreenEdge teammates trained on the rollers rather than out on the road during the third and final rest day of the Giro d’Italia. However, the Australian team and the Colombian climber turned the problem into an opportunity, combining time on the rollers with time spent talking with the media.

Other teams and riders would have kept the media at bay but Chaves seemed to enjoy the relaxed atmosphere, smiling as usual as he answered questions and spun his no doubt tired legs. Before the TV cameras and microphones were turned on, he found his rhythm on the bike thanks to some salsa music blasting out of a speaker.





"I smiled again when Orica-GreenEdge gave me a chance and gave me a three-year contract. When I felt part of this team I started to smile again.





Corsa Rosa