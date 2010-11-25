Charles Coyle suspended for two years

Some forms of blood doping can only be detected through the passports. (Image credit: AFP)

Charles 'Chuck' Coyle has been suspended for two years for "his purchase, possession and use of synthetic erythropoietin (EPO) and insulin growth factor (IGF-1)".

The United States Anti-Doping Agency released news of the suspension yesterday, stating that "Coyle's two-year period of ineligibility began on November 24, 2010, the day he accepted the sanction.

"Additionally, Coyle is disqualified from all competitive results achieved on and subsequent to June 13, 2007, the date he first committed the anti-doping rule violation based on evidence in USADA’s possession, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes," according to the statement.

Coyle has won nine races in 2010, including the Colorado state masters criterium championships, the Boulder Roubaix Road Race, the sprinter's competition at the Tour of Utah and a stage of the same event.

He has been racing cyclo-cross for Hudz-Subaru, a team in which he had he had 20 percent equity, although he's now relinquished his ownership interest and has been fired by the squad's management.

He has previously raced for Vitamin Cottage, 7Up/NutraFig and Successful Living and his sanction was the result of evidence gathered by the Agency rather than a positive test, hence the annulment of results from the June 13, 2007 date.