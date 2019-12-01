CCC Team raise almost $350k for UNICEF

CCC Team's Greg Van Avermaet – on the podium to collect the polka-dot jersey after stage 1 of the 2019 Tour de France in Brussels – salutes the crowd, wearing his blue 'CCC Team for UNICEF' wristband and with the UNICEF logo on his team jersey

CCC Team have donated US$349,363 to UNICEF – a dollar for each kilometre that that the team's riders have trained and raced at WorldTour level this season – at a press event held at the squad's main sponsor's headquarters in Polkowice, Poland, this week.

At the start of the 2019 season, the WorldTour team pledged to raise money for the United Nations' children's fund over the following four seasons in an initiative called 'CCC Team for UNICEF', with the UNICEF logo featuring on the team's jerseys and riders wearing blue wristbands as a reminder to record their training distances and WorldTour-race kilometres.

While in town, Greg Van Avermaet – the team's leader, and the reigning Olympic road race champion – also attended a pro women's basketball game, throwing the ball up for a ceremonial tip-off between CCC Polkowice and OGM Ormanspor, with Polkowice coming out on top, winning the game 75-55.

❗️349, 363 USD for @unicef❗️Through the #CCCTeam4UNICEF partnership, we are proud to have recorded 349,363km in racing and training this season. Every kilometer was converted to USD and presented to UNICEF at the CCC headquarters in Polkowice, 🇵🇱#RideForMore 📷Adam Nurkiewicz pic.twitter.com/I1D9PKoKH0November 28, 2019