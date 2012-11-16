Castelli joins effort for Red Hook hurricane relief

Image 1 of 13 Piles of debris following the floods from hurricane Sandy (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 2 of 13 The waters have receded, but the damage will linger for months. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 3 of 13 People had to clean river water out of everything. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 4 of 13 Red Hook locals used every method possible to get help (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 5 of 13 The Red Hook residents take to the streets after hurricane Sandy (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 6 of 13 A well known watering hole dries out after the flood (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 7 of 13 Canoes became lifesavers for some during Sandy (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 8 of 13 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 9 of 13 Volunteers arrived to help Red Hook clean up the damage (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 10 of 13 The floods ruined inventory and equipment in nearly all the Red Hook businesses (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 11 of 13 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 12 of 13 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 13 of 13 The long sleeve version of the Restore Red Hook jersey. (Image credit: Castelli)

A quirky, out of the way neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York is the focus of relief efforts following Hurricane Sandy: Castelli Cycling and criterium organizer David Trimble have combined to raise money to help Red Hook, whose citizens and businesses were devastated by floods during last month's storm.

The Red Hook Criterium, which Trimble runs, is as unique as the small peninsula that juts out into the mouth of the Hudson River. For five years, the fixed gear criterium has been held on the streets of this neighborhood, bringing together not only the racers but the local businesses who put their support behind the event.

"The entire community gets behind the race and many local businesses have become sponsors," Trimble told Cyclingnews. "The O'Connell Organization, a real estate development company, is one of our biggest sponsors. The local cafe Fort Defiance caters the pre-race dinner and features a 'Red Hook Criterium' cocktail at the restaurant. The local brewery Sixpoint has plans to brew a Criterium Ale to be released in the neighborhood the month of the race. A local carpenter Pickett Furniture built the podium and display walls. A local moving company, Movers Not Shakers, helps us with moving race equipment. The Intercourse, an art gallery, hosts the pre-race VIP dinner. Various local artists contribute to the artwork promoting the race as well as light sculptures around the circuit. The list goes on. If the neighborhood is in trouble the race is in trouble."

That is why Castelli, which has also supported the race, has put up for sale a special Red Hook jersey, which can be pre-ordered now. The proceeds from the sales will go toward two organizations which are helping with the hurricane relief: Red Hook Initiative (RHI) and Restore Red Hook (RRH).

Sales have already been strong, with orders coming in from across the globe. "In the first week of the fundraiser we raised over $25,000 through jersey sales. Jerseys have been sold to Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, Spain, France, UK, Italy, Norway, Australia, and the US.

"We didn't have any expectations going into this project. I realistically hoped we would move 100 of them. The response has been humbling and means so much that we are able to help the community which has supported and hosted the race for many years."

It wasn't just the businesses that support the race which have been impacted by flood waters that inundated this low-lying area. The race headquarters itself was waist-deep in water.

"Trimble Racing (my company that organizes the Red Hook Criterium) and Gage + DeSoto share a storefront shop/office two blocks from the water. We had waist deep water a lot of ruined equipment and merchandise. That being said, our losses are minimal compared to other businesses who lost hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment, inventory, and business. Our office is being repaired and we should be able to move back in a month or two. In the meantime we are able to operate online."

The Restore Red Hook jersey can be pre-ordered in short or long sleeve styles until December 1, 2012.