Carlos Rodríguez on the cusp of his first WorldTour GC victory in Tour de Romandie

By Laura Weislo
published

Inoes rider not calling the race won yet – 'We don't know what can happen'

Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) in the leader's jersey at the Tour de Romandie
Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) in the leader's jersey at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spaniard Carlos Rodríguez is one stage away from a career-defining moment - winning his first WorldTour stage race at the Tour de Romandie.

The Ineos rider leapt away from a select group that had jettisoned overnight leader Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) in the closing kilometre and, while he could not catch stage winner Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), he left some of cycling's best climbers in his wake.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.