Canada fields strong team for relay at Worlds

Image 1 of 2 Max Plaxton (Specialized) chases Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Canada has always fielded a good squad for the cross country team relay and this year's mountain bike world championship is no exception. Catharine Pendrel, Max Plaxton, Evan McNeely and Alexandre Vialle will represent Canada in the event on Wednesday afternoon in Champéry, Switzerland.

Canada won the team relay world championship titles in 2001, 2002 and 2004, took silver in 2009 and bronze in 2003. They will take on home favorites Switzerland, who won in 2006, 2007 and 2010. France, Italy, Germany and the Czech Republic are also likely to field top teams based on past results.

Each team relay team includes four riders including a minimum of one woman. It also includes an elite man, junior man and under 23 man. The event is scheduled for the opening day of the World Championships, immediately after the junior women's cross country race.

Pendrel won the recent Val di Sole World Cup and finished second overall, while Plaxton won the US Pro XCT. Both are current national champions.

Changes to the Canadian team

There have been several changes to the initial selection list published earlier this summer by the Canadian Cycling Association, especially in the downhill and four cross categories.

In cross country, Andrew Watson of Barrie, Ontario, will be racing in the elite men's category. Neal Kindree will not be competing.

In downhill, 2010 silver medallist Steve Smith of Cassidy, British Columbia, will not be racing as he suffered an injury prior to the last World Cup of the 2011 season in Val di Sole, Italy. Micayla Gatto of Garibaldi Highlands, British Columbia, will also miss the competition as she is healing an injury occurred at the 2011 Canadian BMX Championships.





In four cross, only Harold Woolnough of Toronto, Ontario, will be the only Canadian in the contest as Matt Zdriulk and Kye Walstrom both chose not to race.