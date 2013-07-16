British cross country stars ready for mountain bike nationals

Image 1 of 3 Kenta Gallagher will race for the Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team in 2013 (Image credit: Petra Brentjens-Libregts) Image 2 of 3 Kenta Gallagher (Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team) and Christian Pfäffle sprint in the final (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Liam Killeen (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Olympic athlete and five-time British Champion Liam Killeen, eliminator World Cup winner Kenta Gallagher and Scottish Champion Lee Craigie will lead a world class field of athletes at the 2013 British Cycling Mountain Bike Cross Country National Championships taking place at Cathkin Braes Country Park, Glasgow on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21.

Athletes from across Britain will head to Cathkin Braes Country Park with the hopes of clinching the British titles on the 2014 Commonwealth Games course. Around 500 competitors will compete in six races over the two days, testing the newly built course and determining national champions in 18 categories.

Scottish Cycling's Chief Executive, Craig Burn said, "We are delighted that the British Cycling National Mountain Bike Cross Country Championships are taking place at Cathkin Braes Country Park for the first time. It will give cycling fans the chance to see world class riders in action on home soil.

"I have no doubt that world class events taking place in Scotland will aid the development of cycling in this country, by providing inspiration to our current riders and encourage spectators all over Scotland to try their hand at this fantastic sport."

Executive Member for the Commonwealth Games at Glasgow City Council, Cllr Archie Graham, said, "We designed and built the Cathkin trails to be used by the people of Glasgow; but also to be capable of hosting world class talent and major championships like this one.

"With just over a year to go until the Commonwealth Games, to have one of our newest venues hosting another national championship is a great moment for sport in Glasgow."

Paul Bush OBE, Chief Operating Officer of EventScotland said, "The Cathkin Brae trails have been developed in the lead up to the Games and with some of the best British talent on show, it will be a great introduction to the discipline for people in the city."

The 5.5km course has been developed by Glasgow City Council ahead of the Commonwealth Games but it's already a successful legacy project giving the city an exciting challenging course, open to all mountain bikers just 20 minutes from the city centre.