Boonen to sponsor charity cyclo-cross race

Image 1 of 4 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) finished 36th in the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) returned to racing at Circuit Franco-Belge. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 4 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) is chasing his first big classic win in some time. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) finishes a long day in the saddle (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Tom Boonen is once again sponsoring a charity cyclo-cross race in December. The Boonen & Friends Cyclo-Cross race will be held Saturday, December 4, at Silvermeer in Mol, Belgium.

The race, put on by Boonen and Quick Step directeur sportif Wilfried Peeters, will raise funds to help Move to Improve, a non-profit organization support fund of the University Hospital in Pellenberg, for children with neuromotor problems.

This will be the second year for the charity race. Last year, they raised over 40,000 Euros.

"It was a huge success last year. I've only heard great things about it from riders, spectators and guests," Boonen told the Belga news agency.

"That's why I have now managed to convince a lot of fellow riders to drop by Silver Lake and for once swap their racing bicycle for a 'cross bike,” he said. Among the approximately 50 riders who have agreed to ride are Andre Greipel, Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Filippo Pozzato, Sebastian Langeveld and Carlos Barredo,

“I look forward to it again, it's fantastic," said Boonen.

There will also be a cyclo-cross race for generation of veteran riders, including former pros Johan Museeuw, Eric Vanderaerden, Tom Steels, Michael Boogerd, Steven De Jongh, Eric De Vlaeminck, Fons De Wolf and Jo Planckaert.