Bob Jungels signs for Bora-Hansgrohe
By Patrick Fletcher published
Luxembourg rider leaves AG2R after two rollercoaster seasons
Bob Jungels will ride for Bora-Hansgrohe next season, leaving AG2R Citroën to move to the German team.
Jungels has had a difficult couple of seasons after being diagnosed with arterial endofibrosis but has been on the comeback trail in 2022, culminating in his memorable long-range solo victory on stage 9 of the Tour de France.
After going on to finish 12th overall in Paris, Jungels has renewed optimism in his career but has decided to have a change of scenery to achieve his next ambitions.
He joins the ever-evolving Bora-Hansgrohe team on a contract of unspecified length, other than it being a 'multi-year' deal.
"I am very excited to be riding for Bora-Hansgrohe from next season onwards," Jungels said.
"As a team I feel it's the right fit for me to return to consistent performances on the WorldTour and I look forward to playing a big role in team victories for the coming seasons.
"I’m sure that I can still develop as a rider and I'm also willing to work hard for it. For me, this change feels like it's the start of something big."
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.