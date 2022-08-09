Bob Jungels signs for Bora-Hansgrohe

Luxembourg rider leaves AG2R after two rollercoaster seasons

Bob Jungels will ride for Bora-Hansgrohe next season, leaving AG2R Citroën to move to the German team. 

Jungels has had a difficult couple of seasons after being diagnosed with arterial endofibrosis but has been on the comeback trail in 2022, culminating in his memorable long-range solo victory on stage 9 of the Tour de France.

After going on to finish 12th overall in Paris, Jungels has renewed optimism in his career but has decided to have a change of scenery to achieve his next ambitions.

He joins the ever-evolving Bora-Hansgrohe team on a contract of unspecified length, other than it being a 'multi-year' deal.

"I am very excited to be riding for Bora-Hansgrohe from next season onwards," Jungels said. 

"As a team I feel it's the right fit for me to return to consistent performances on the WorldTour and I look forward to playing a big role in team victories for the coming seasons.

"I’m sure that I can still develop as a rider and I'm also willing to work hard for it. For me, this change feels like it's the start of something big."

