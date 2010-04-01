BMC and Cervélo get Romandie wildcards

Image 1 of 3 Marcus Burghardt's Mavic shoes clash with the BMC red. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 3 Stefan Denifl (Cervélo TestTeam) rides in the break. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 3 of 3 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: AFP)

Organiser of the Tour de Romandie has announced that Professional Continental squads BMC Racing and Cervélo TestTeam have been awarded wildcards for the Swiss round of the ProTour which begins April 27.

Each team has a Swiss association, a contributing factor in the decision to invite each squad to compete in late April. BMC Racing's Cadel Evans (pictured right) also won the event in 2006 although it's yet to be announced whether the Australian will compete there ahead of the Giro d'Italia, which starts on May 8.

Meanwhile, the Cervélo TestTeam is registered in the trilingual European nation and will likely take a squad capable of contending for overall honours on home turf.