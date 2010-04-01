BMC and Cervélo get Romandie wildcards
Swiss teams a natural choice for Swiss ProTour race
Organiser of the Tour de Romandie has announced that Professional Continental squads BMC Racing and Cervélo TestTeam have been awarded wildcards for the Swiss round of the ProTour which begins April 27.
Each team has a Swiss association, a contributing factor in the decision to invite each squad to compete in late April. BMC Racing's Cadel Evans (pictured right) also won the event in 2006 although it's yet to be announced whether the Australian will compete there ahead of the Giro d'Italia, which starts on May 8.
Meanwhile, the Cervélo TestTeam is registered in the trilingual European nation and will likely take a squad capable of contending for overall honours on home turf.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy