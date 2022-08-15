BikeExchange-Jayco sign Elmar Reinders in mid-season transfer

The BikeExchange-Jayco team have been active in the transfer market this summer and their latest piece of business sees them sign Elmar Reinders, who joins as early as next week.

The 30-year-old Dutch sprinter has raced at second or third-division level for the entirety of his career but will step up to the WorldTour next Monday on August 23.

He currently races for the Continentel-level Danish outfit, Riwal, and has won four races so far this season, all at .2 races - the fourth tier of UCI race categories.

Reinders has a strong relationship with BikeExchange's lead sprinter, Dylan Groenewegen, and will join forces with his compatriot to slot into his lead-out train in the coming months and years. He has signed for the rest of this season and through 2024.

"We have really taken a step forward with our sprint team this season and we want to continue to develop this over the next two years. Having an experienced rider like Reinders join our team will help us to continue to move in the right direction as we strengthen our sprinter’s group," said team general manager Brent Copeland.

"It is very exciting for us to be able to build a team around riders like Dylan and also with some new up and coming talents we have added to our roster. We believe Reinders will fit in very well with the team and as he will be joining the WorldTour for the first time, he still has a lot to learn and with that, a lot more potential to unleash."

Reinders added: "I am really looking forward to joining Team BikeExchange-Jayco and to try and make a difference in the sprint races and in the Classics. It is a big opportunity for me to step in to the WorldTour and I will do everything possible to make it a success and I would like to also thank Riwal Cycling Team for their support over the past years."

Despite facing the possibility of relegation from the WorldTourBike, Exchange-Jayco recently secured their financial future thanks to long-term benefactor Gerry Ryan and have been solidifying and strengthening their roster for 2023 and beyond.

Key leaders Simon Yates and Michael Matthews have been tied to new contracts, while Reinders joins an arrivals list that also includes Eddie Dunbar (Ineos Grenadiers), Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma), Filippo Zana (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), and neo-pros Rudy Porter, Blake Quick (neo-pro), and Felix Engelhardt (neo-pro).

They are losing Kaden Groves to Alpecin-Deceuninck and Sam Bewley to retirement, with more ins and outs expected in the coming weeks.