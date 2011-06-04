Trending

Basso resumes racing at the Dauphiné

Zero ambition for the Italian at the Alpine stage race

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the start

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) will be racing again at the Dauphiné, starting with the 5.4-km flat prologue in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne on Sunday. It will be the first time the Italian has put a race number on his back since the Tour de Romandie, one month ago. He’s still on the road to recovery since he crashed in training in Sicily on May 17.

