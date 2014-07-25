Bardet disappointed to concede ground to van Garderen
Frenchman remains in fifth place but time trial looms
Romain Bardet managed to push his way through the media scrum surrounding his Ag2r-La Mondiale teammate Jean-Christophe Péraud atop Hautacam to offer his congratulations on all but sealing a podium place at the Tour de France, yet there was a palpable air of disappointment about the youngster as he talked of his own afternoon's work.
