Bardet disappointed to concede ground to van Garderen

Frenchman remains in fifth place but time trial looms

Romain Bardet (Ag2r)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet (Ag2r) tried to claw back time on the top three today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Romain Bardet managed to push his way through the media scrum surrounding his Ag2r-La Mondiale teammate Jean-Christophe Péraud atop Hautacam to offer his congratulations on all but sealing a podium place at the Tour de France, yet there was a palpable air of disappointment about the youngster as he talked of his own afternoon's work.

