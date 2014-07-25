Bardet disappointed to concede ground to van Garderen

Image 1 of 2 Romain Bardet (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Romain Bardet (Ag2r) tried to claw back time on the top three today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Romain Bardet managed to push his way through the media scrum surrounding his Ag2r-La Mondiale teammate Jean-Christophe Péraud atop Hautacam to offer his congratulations on all but sealing a podium place at the Tour de France, yet there was a palpable air of disappointment about the youngster as he talked of his own afternoon's work.



